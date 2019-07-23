Turkey, Azerbaijan increase trade by over $600M in June

23 July 2019 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In June 2019, the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan increased by $644.300 million, compared to June 2018, and amounted to $789.259 million, a source in the Ministry of Commerce of Turkey told Trend.

"In June 2019, Turkey’s exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $598.551 million, and imports from Azerbaijan - to $190.708 million," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the trade turnover of Turkey and Azerbaijan in January-June 2019 increased by $674.574 million, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $1.578 billion.

‘In January-June 2019, Turkey’s exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.197 billion, and imports from Azerbaijan - to $381.413 million," the ministry said.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey reached $26.683 billion in June 2019.

During this period, Turkish exports decreased by 14.86 percent compared to June 2018, and amounted to $11.597 billion.

In June 2019, imports to Turkey decreased by 21.81 percent compared to June 2018 and amounted to $15.086 billion.

