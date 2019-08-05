Wine exports from Georgia grow by 4%

5 August 2019 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Gas consumption increases by 18% in Georgia
Oil&Gas 14:29
Azerbaijan ranks first in tourist flow to Georgia
Tourism 13:59
Georgia has no need to up fuel prices
Oil&Gas 12:00
Georgia to supply beer to markets of Denmark and Australia
Economy 10:36
Minister: Georgia to implement important agriculture projects
Economy 3 August 15:51
Mongolian financial sector to study Georgian Securities Settlement System
Economy 3 August 14:52
Georgia to invest in water supply development (Exclusive)
Economy 3 August 13:58
Georgia to supply gas to 60 villages by end of 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy 3 August 13:01
Electricity consumption in Georgia increases by 7-8 percent (Exclusive)
Economy 3 August 12:18