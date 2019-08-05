Iran mainly imports goods from China, UAE, Turkey, India, Germany

5 August 2019 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's positive trade balance exceeds $1B
Economy 5 August 20:39
Iran needs price cut and high product quality to increase textile export - official
Economy 5 August 20:27
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to further develop economic co-op
Economy 5 August 20:16
Iran's Aras Free Zone increases exports
Economy 5 August 19:54
Removing four zeros to positively effect Iran stock market
Economy 5 August 19:23
Import and export of goods declines in Iran
Economy 5 August 19:14
Latest
At U.S.-Mexico border, a bus becomes a school for migrant children in limbo
World 01:48
Yemeni Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi airports, air base
World 01:16
Manchester United sign defender Maguire
World 00:24
Cyclist dies after crash during Tour of Poland cycling race
World 00:01
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Egypt over terrorist attack
Azerbaijan 5 August 23:41
Hong Kong protests descend into chaos during citywide strike
World 5 August 23:22
Syrian army declares resumption of military operations in Idlib
World 5 August 22:52
At least two dead following rafting accident in west Austria
World 5 August 22:26
Syrian airstrikes continue in Idlib following faltering cease-fire: monitor
World 5 August 21:51