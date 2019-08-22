Azerbaijan to launch feeder transportation along Black Sea container route

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) will launch a test voyage of a feeder vessel along the Black Sea container route Batumi-Constanta by September 20, Trend reports referring to ASCO on Aug. 22.

The issue of creating a container transportation line via ASCO between the ports of Romania and Georgia was discussed at a meeting of the working group of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) International Association, an association of legal entities.

The vessel will be sailing every ten days, according to the report.

The meeting was attended by ASCO Chairman Rauf Valiyev, as well as representatives of railway and transport companies of Georgia, Kazakhstan and Romania.

“The Batumi-Constanta container route provides for the transportation of goods transited on Europe-China-Europe and Europe-Central Asia-Europe routes,” the report noted.

It is expected that thanks to the new container route, the delivery time of goods in the indicated directions will be reduced. This, in turn, will increase the attractiveness of TITR, passing through the Black Sea, and increase the volume of container transit cargo through Azerbaijan.

The TITR is an international transport corridor connecting China with European countries. The TITR Coordination Committee brings together railway, sea, port administrations, as well as logistics companies from eight countries including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

By 2020, it is planned to transport 7-8 million tons of cargo along the TITR.

