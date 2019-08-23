Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates talk space exploration development

23 August 2019 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Issues of cooperation with United Arab Emirates in the area of space exploration have been discussed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The discussion took place during the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the condition and prospects of the bilateral politic, economic and cultural cooperation.

“Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates are linked by traditionally friendly, cooperative relations which have received a noticeable positive impulse during last couple of years. We also plan to actively develop mutually beneficial relations in the future,” Atamkulov said.

“Countries see great prospects in joint cooperation in the area of space exploration,” the report said.

“In this regard, parties highlighted the importance of the project for creation of rocket complex on the territory of Baikonur Cosmodrome by modernizing the Soyuz launch pad and Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, which is of high demand in the global market of launch services. Russia is a partner of the project alongside with Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates,” the statement said.

In turn, the United Arab Emirates party has expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for support and cooperation in the area of space industry development in the country. The ambassador also noted that the flight of the first Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri from Baikonur Cosmodrome is planned on September 25.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
When tenge's devaluation may effect Kazakhstan's economy?
Finance 16:15
Kazakhstan and Germany to develop a roadmap for expansion of investment cooperation
Economy 14:06
Value of chemical industry more than triples in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:20
Uzbekistan plans to supply two KamAZ truck models to Afghanistan
Economy 13:10
EDB and Kazakhstan Project Preparation Fund agree on implementation of joint projects
Economy 12:24
Construction of large-scale pipeline to supply Kazakhstan with gas to be finished in fall
Oil&Gas 12:08
Latest
Turkish FM: Ankara will defend rights of Turkish Cypriots
Turkey 17:13
Expert: Azerbaijan intends to distribute letter about so-called "NKR" in UN
Politics 17:11
China strikes back in trade dispute with U.S. with new tariffs
Other News 17:08
Most trips of Georgian citizens abroad are to Turkey, Azerbaijan
Economy 17:00
New JSC in oil, gas sector of Uzbekistan to address energy needs (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:59
EU piles pressure on Brazil over Amazon fires
Europe 16:49
Iran to inaugurate 25 projects in 9 airports
Economy 16:30
Important for Europe to stay united on Iran: French official
Europe 16:22
Uzbek company delivers record amount of cement
Economy 16:19