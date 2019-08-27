Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold next auction

27 August 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues continues to conduct auctions using innovative methods, Trend reports referring to the committee.

Citizens can participate in the auctions on state property privatization either online or in person.

Some 73 units of state property including 42 small state institutions and non-residential areas, 15 joint-stock companies and 14 vehicles will be put up for auction at the next auction scheduled for September 24, 2019.

Among the joint-stock companies are enterprises in such fields as agriculture, transport, construction and services, including, among others, Azinterservice and Chatal Broiler (Beylagan District). Blocks of shares are within 30-45 percent.

Detailed information is available on the committee’s official website: emdk.gov.az.

