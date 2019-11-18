Italy discloses data related to trade ties with Turkmenistan

18 November 2019 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian expert: Azerbaijan plays central role in implementation of global projects
Business 18:14
Turkmenistan, Belarus to hold business forum in Minsk
Business 16:16
Japanese corporation building gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Business 14:56
New service to be introduced in Turkmenistan's banking sector
Finance 13:43
Trans Caspian Pipeline would benefit both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkmen president instructs to increase production of petrochemicals
Oil&Gas 10:06
Latest
Azerbaijan spends over $6B on its social-economic sector in 10 months
Finance 19:53
Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum to be held in Moscow
Politics 19:18
Development of women's entrepreneurship - one of priority issues in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:05
Leadership of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region holds meetings in Turkey (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:02
Analysts predict fall in exchange rate of US dollar
Finance 18:28
Russian expert: Azerbaijan plays central role in implementation of global projects
Business 18:14
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase filter elements via tender
Tenders 18:10
11M tons of cargo transported in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province
Business 17:59
Azerbaijani president receives head of Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 17:58