Uzbekistan, Russia set up startup projects contest

27 November 2019 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan to supply textile products to Poland
Business 18:04
What happened to $5B loan from Russia to Iran?
Business 17:58
Uzbekistan's Agrobank joins Russian Sberbank's fund transfer system
Finance 17:54
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys filter cartridge via tender
Tenders 16:11
Uzbekistan plans to liberalize all prices in 2021
Finance 16:11
Mikhail Gusman: Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Moscow was unprecedented
Politics 15:27
Latest
Georgia's Glenberries LLC plans to start exports to EU countries (Exclusive)
Business 18:18
U.S. third-quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.1%
US 18:09
Uzbekistan to supply textile products to Poland
Business 18:04
What happened to $5B loan from Russia to Iran?
Business 17:58
Uzbekistan's Agrobank joins Russian Sberbank's fund transfer system
Finance 17:54
US only months away from full energy independence
Oil&Gas 17:51
ILO: Azerbaijan taking decisive steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals
Economy 17:43
Tourism infrastructure projects to boost tourist flow to Kazakhstan's Karaganda (Exclusive)
Tourism 17:30
Fruit and Vegetable Sellers Union in Iran asking to increase fuel quota
Business 16:52