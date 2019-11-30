Turkmenistan, Russia hold consultations of foreign ministries

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

Turkmenistan and Russia held consultations at the level of the foreign ministries in Moscow on November 28-29, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's foreign ministry.

The meeting participants discussed issues of cooperation within CIS and other international organizations, including the agenda of the 74th and 75th sessions of the UN General Assembly.

The sides reiterated the high level of mutual understanding on key issues of regional and global policy.

The parties also discussed possibilities of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, transport and energy.

Turkmenistan has about 190 companies with Russian capital. Since 2009, ARETI International Group of Companies (formerly ITERA) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Gazprom, after a three-year break resumed purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019.

It is planned to launch a cargo line that will connect Makhachkala with the port of Turkmenbashi through the Caspian Sea.

The priority vectors of cooperation are the fuel and energy Sector, shipbuilding, automobile industry, cargo transportation via sea, agriculture, including the supply of food products to the Russian market.

Turkmenistan has established strong business ties with Russia's regions, including Saint Petersburg, Tatarstan, Astrakhan region and others.

