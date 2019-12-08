Azerbaijan discloses number of farmers registered in e-agriculture information system

8 December 2019 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

More than 350,000 farmers have been registered in the e-agriculture information system (EKTIS) since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remark during the meetings in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Yevlakh districts, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The deputy minister also stressed that on-site groups have been created in all districts of the country for the introduction and widespread popularization of the system.

“The members of the groups travel to the villages and provide farmers with technical and other support,” Guliyev added.

“To date, the Ministry of Agriculture has held meetings in 20 districts as part of the implementation of the information system,” the deputy minister said. “The meetings will cover all Azerbaijani districts.”

"In its activity the Ministry of Agriculture is based on the principles of close relations with farmers, transparent and effective management and application of innovations,” Guliyev said. “The electronic agricultural information system combines these principles in a generalized form. All three principles are designed to render more qualitative services to farmers, making them more accessible to agricultural producers."

---

