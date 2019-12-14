Real time environmental monitoring map under dev't in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

14 December 2019 09:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan is finishing developing a draft of a map of social and environmental monitoring, Deputy Chairperson of Association Yeldos Abakanov told Trend in an interview.

According to Abakanov, this map will be a sort of information system, which will display environmental situation in the country’s cities.

"That is, the volume of emissions, volume spent on environmental measures funding and other indicators," the deputy chairperson said.

At the same time, he noted, the map will be operating online.

"The environmental monitoring sensors will be available on the map and these sensors will show the air condition in real time," Abakanov said.

Furthermore, a feedback system will be operating within the framework of the map, which will give every citizen an opportunity to identify a problem, describe it and the association will make a point to solve it.

Abakanov noted that over the course of last couple of years, the level of public awareness on the environmental situation has significantly increased, and as a result, a number of environmental issues rise to the national level, and often even reach the level of the country's top leadership.

Another priority of the Association is to improve the Kazakhstan’s legislation, he said.

"Currently, the process of environmental code developing is underway in the country and the Association is actively involved in this process. The document will be submitted to the parliament soon," Abakanov said.

Abakanov added that the association was preparing the draft code based on various innovations, including modernization of ventures, transition to the best available technologies, and issues related to improving the system of the efficient environmental payments use.

"Moving away from total control of all enterprises and focus on the largest enterprises, ensuring that they use the most advanced technologies and switch to integrated green solutions is planned. The scheme for assessing environmental impact, scheme of participation, or strengthening the role of the public in decision-making is being improved," the official said.

Established in 2017, the Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan was set up with the aim of consolidating and uniting environmental organizations. Currently, 120 environmental organizations are the members of the association.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy low-voltage equipment via tender
Tenders 09:53
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster implements its first int'l flight
Transport 13 December 18:44
Kazakh oil and gas company announces tender for wells construction
Tenders 13 December 18:19
Tyson Foods to build three meat processing plants in Kazakhstan
Construction 13 December 17:56
Kazakhstan's GDP growth for December 2019 named
Business 13 December 16:59
Russia's Roscosmos talks changes to agreement on rent of Kazakhstan's Baikonur (Exclusive)
Business 13 December 16:43
Latest
Azerbaijan inks MoU on ASAN Railway drones project
Transport 10:22
Baku Textile Factory increasing its production potential
Business 10:11
New Zealand divers search contaminated waters for volcano victims
Other News 10:04
Over 300 candidates under age of 20 registered for elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:02
Planned work for IGB construction disclosed
Oil&Gas 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Dec.13 - Dec.14
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy low-voltage equipment via tender
Tenders 09:53
Epsilon conducts pneumatic testing of gas pipeline in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:52
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of road in Khachmaz district
Politics 09:29