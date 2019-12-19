PwC Azerbaijan holds seminar on 2020 Tax Code Amendments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

On 18 December 2019, PwC Azerbaijan organised a seminar for the businesses, including clients, dedicated to the latest developments in the tax legislation as well as other important legislative changes at Fairmont Hotel.

The PwC Azerbaijan team has been closely working with the State Tax Service and other relevant governmental bodies in the legislative process. The session was attended by more than 200 tax and finance professionals from both public and private sectors.

“A key message we can draw from these changes to the Tax Code is an intention to increase transparency and gradually reduce the shadow economy in Azerbaijan. One of the significant changes is the elimination of unfair treatment in recognition of the taxable point for output and input VAT", mentioned Arif Guliyev, Executive Director in Tax and Legal practice of PwC Azerbaijan, in his opening speech.

The speakers of the session were PwC Azerbaijan's leading tax experts, Gunel Sadiyeva, Lala Mustafayeva, Gunay Rustamova and Sevinj Bainvel. The presenters talked about the new concepts included into the Tax Code, updates on VAT administration and other important amendments.

