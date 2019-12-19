PwC Azerbaijan holds seminar on 2020 Tax Code Amendments

19 December 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

On 18 December 2019, PwC Azerbaijan organised a seminar for the businesses, including clients, dedicated to the latest developments in the tax legislation as well as other important legislative changes at Fairmont Hotel.

The PwC Azerbaijan team has been closely working with the State Tax Service and other relevant governmental bodies in the legislative process. The session was attended by more than 200 tax and finance professionals from both public and private sectors.

“A key message we can draw from these changes to the Tax Code is an intention to increase transparency and gradually reduce the shadow economy in Azerbaijan. One of the significant changes is the elimination of unfair treatment in recognition of the taxable point for output and input VAT", mentioned Arif Guliyev, Executive Director in Tax and Legal practice of PwC Azerbaijan, in his opening speech.

The speakers of the session were PwC Azerbaijan's leading tax experts, Gunel Sadiyeva, Lala Mustafayeva, Gunay Rustamova and Sevinj Bainvel. The presenters talked about the new concepts included into the Tax Code, updates on VAT administration and other important amendments.

PwC helps organizations and individuals create the value they’re looking for. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 276,005 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. Tell us what matters to you and find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/az

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PwC Azerbaijan hosts workshop on Innovative Co-operative Compliance in Azerbaijan
Society 10 December 12:39
Uzbekistan adopts new, revised tax code
Finance 10 December 11:33
Amendments to Azerbaijani Tax Code approved
Economy 25 November 17:17
Azerbaijani expert: Changes in Tax Code - only reason for tax cuts
Finance 22 November 09:40
Azerbaijani economy minister talks amendments to Tax Code
Economy 8 November 12:50
Expanded tax base proposed in Azerbaijan
Finance 29 October 12:11
Latest
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:37
LPG prices rise in Georgia
Oil&Gas 10:35
94 investors attracted to industrial parks of Iran's Qazvin province since March 2019
Business 10:34
Eleven students of Baku Higher Oil School selected for international master's programme
Other News 10:33
Greece to shortlist investors for its biggest airport next month
Europe 10:26
Iranian currency rates for Dec.19
Business 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 19
Finance 10:05
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of electric motors
Tenders 09:47
Kazakhstan's Atyrau region governor appointed minister of energy
Kazakhstan 09:44