Results of early voting in Uzbekistan’s parliamentary elections revealed

In Uzbekistan and dozens of countries around the world, early voting in the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of Uzbekistan has ended, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

About 150,000 Uzbeks voted early in the elections to the Legislative Chamber on December 12-18, the head of the CEC secretariat, Khudoyor Mamatov, told reporters.

"According to local data, 59,226 voters across the country and 89,807 voters abroad participated in early voting," Mamatov said.

“Another issue is citizens’ appeals to the Central Election Commission. To date, the number of complaints has reached 452, "said Mamatov.

The next elections to the lower house of parliament will be held in Uzbekistan on December 22.

According to the CEC, 10,306 polling stations were set up for the elections, 55 of them outside the country. More than 20.5 million people are registered in the single voter list, including about 1.7 million voters attached to polling stations set up abroad.

In addition, the international election coverage press center said that a total of 825 observers from 9 international organizations and 41 foreign countries were accredited to observe the elections.

In particular, Mamatov said that participation is expected of 273 representatives from the OSCE / ODIHR, 66 representatives from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, 20 from the SCO, 182 from the CIS and the Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS, 5 from the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, 9 from the Parliamentary Assembly of five Turkic-speaking states, 2 delegates from the EBRD, 1 person from the Hague Conference on International Law and 27 representatives from each foreign diplomatic mission.

In early November, five parties admitted to the elections in Uzbekistan were: Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Democratic Party of National Revival, Social Democratic Party Adolat ("Justice") and Ecological Party of Uzbekistan. The parties nominated 150 candidates, respectively, the number of constituencies.

On November 15, the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan registered all 750 candidates; on November 18, they started campaigning, which will end on December 20.

