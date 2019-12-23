Kazakh ventures to gain access to Alibaba, eBay

23 December 2019 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Leading Kazakh regions by cargo transportation revealed
Transport 17:24
SMEs in Kazakhstan receive additional lending opportunities
Business 15:19
Kazakhstan, India to take joint action to boost local financial markets
Business 14:31
Northern Kazakhstan's industry to launch investment projects worth over $600M
Business 14:07
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR to expand route network in 2020
Transport 12:52
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 12:10
Latest
Zenith Energy in talks to purchase Anglo African Oil & Gas plc assets
Oil&Gas 18:00
S&P 500 set for another record open as Trump says close to trade deal
US 18:00
Portugal posts budget surplus of 1%/GDP in January-September
Europe 17:59
Georgia increases import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:59
30.57% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 17:00
Politics 17:58
US Secretary of State to visit Uzbekistan
Business 17:49
China issues first copper, aluminum scrap import quotas for 2020
China 17:43
President Ilham Aliyev talks 2019 year-end results in interview with local journalists
Politics 17:42
Iran to supply 250,000 heads of livestock to the market
Business 17:35