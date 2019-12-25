Kazakhstan prepares decree on agreement denunciation with Russia

25 December 2019 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s government has submitted for public discussion a decree draft on denunciation of an agreement on the order of cooperation when using Kazakhstan’s land area for the fall of parts of missiles launched from the Dombarovsky Air Base (interceptor aircraft base in Orenburg Oblast, Russia), Trend reports with reference to the decree draft published at Kazakhstan’s electronic government portal.

According to the decree draft, Kazakhstan’s government orders to denunciate the agreement signed on October 15, 2015 between governments of Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to the explanatory note of the draft, the agreement denunciation will not require any additional expenditures from republican budget and will not lead to any negative socio-economic or legal consequences.

The public discussion is open till Jan. 10, 2020.

Kazakhstan is participating in implementation of the Russian Program for Elimination of the Inter-continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) that are being withdrawn from service and used in the Dnepr Space Launch System (SLS) for commercial orbital launches of payloads.

In June, 2017, Russian party announced the absence of need to use a land area in Kazakhstan due to the fact that the resumption of launches of ICBMs is not possible, and as a result, there is no need to use a land as a fall area.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan preparing exploration program for 2021-2025
Oil&Gas 15:28
LUKOIL reveals expected volume of oil reserves at Kazakhstan's Zhenis block
Oil&Gas 13:17
Kazakhstan Railways announce tender for maintenance of pipelines
Tenders 12:50
EAEU countries agree to harmonize excise taxes on tobacco
Business 11:54
LUKOIL updates on appraisal process at Iraq’s Eridu field
Oil&Gas 11:47
LUKOIL shows interest in two projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Latest
Goods worth $100M exported from Iran’s Golestan province
Business 15:30
Kazakhstan preparing exploration program for 2021-2025
Oil&Gas 15:28
Pipeline gas exports from Algeria to EU fall to lowest level
Oil&Gas 15:21
Chinese petroleum company opens tender in Turkmenistan to sell lump sulfur
Tenders 15:09
Deputy minister: Iranian exporters return over 70% of currency obtained from export
Business 15:06
Georgia increases gas transportation tariffs
Oil&Gas 14:51
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Commodity Exchange up by 10%
Finance 14:48
Over 200 business operate markets and fairs in Georgia
Business 14:40
Azerbaijan to strengthen control over unregistered business entities
Society 14:38