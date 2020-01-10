Foreign investors to support projects in Kazakhstan

10 January 2020 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender
Tenders 14:18
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: icing considered main reason for crash
Transport 14:08
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12
Belarus’ BELAVIA airlines launches flights to various Kazakh cities
Transport 11:59
Turkish TAV Airports Holding continues talks on buying Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport
Transport 10:51
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender
Tenders 10:16
Latest
Chinese Zhejiang Loong Airlines launches new charter flight to Uzbekistan
Transport 16:05
New governmental structure begins to function in Georgia
Business 15:40
Turkey reveals indicators of renewable energy sources
Turkey 15:36
EBRD looking for new opportunities in Uzbekistan’s financial sector
Finance 15:26
Italian economic growth set to remain weak in near term
Europe 15:20
Brent prices to plummet in coming decades
Oil&Gas 15:19
Trump sends North Korea's Kim birthday greetings
US 15:16
Online info system in Azerbaijan to unite all agricultural sector participants
Business 15:13
Demand for oil will slow over next decade
Oil&Gas 15:11