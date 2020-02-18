AmCham: Azerbaijani gov’t accepts half of proposals from White Paper document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

AmCham Azerbaijan (American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan) is one of the oldest associations represented in Azerbaijan, AmCham President Nuran Karimov said at a joint business summit of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports from the event Feb. 18.

AmCham has 200 members and is one of the biggest business associations, Karimov noted.

“We are entering a new level of cooperation,” the AmCham president added.

Karimov said that AmCham is a unique organization that unites and supports entrepreneurs with common interests.

“You probably know about a document called “White Paper”,” the AmCham president noted. “So far, Azerbaijani government has accepted about 50 percent of proposals from this document. If young businessmen want to create any associations, we invite them to cooperate. We can share our experience and we’re not competing here, but serving the same purpose.”

Karimov added that members of the association meet every month and about six new members are accepted into the organization each time. The annual stable growth of the association members creates great opportunities for promoting the interests of their business in Azerbaijan.

The USAID and Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs have launched a new initiative to support business and professional associations.