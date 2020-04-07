Azerbaijan's SAB company reveals product output in 1Q2020

Business 7 April 2020 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's SAB company reveals product output in 1Q2020
Protective of religious beards, Israel to produce fitted face masks
COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000 in Israel, death toll at 46
Israel's health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Latest
Azerbaijan launches production of medical masks (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:47
Meeting of OPEC+ ministers scheduled for April 9 Oil&Gas 13:34
Azerbaijani population’s daily need in medical masks disclosed Society 13:30
Review of Georgia's economic development during Feb-Mar 2020 Business 13:23
Kazakhstan's oil and gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:19
Irrigated land to be expanded significantly in Kazakhstan Business 13:04
Azerbaijan's SAB company reveals product output in 1Q2020 Business 12:59
Uzbekistan to introduce excise tax on some tobacco products Finance 12:52
Azerbaijan to fully meet domestic needs for medical masks via local production Economy 12:49
Uzbekistan to link its oil, gas prices to Brent prices Oil&Gas 12:48
Real estate expert: Prices in Azerbaijan's real estate market gradually falling Economy 12:45
Execution of act of pardon starts in Azerbaijan Politics 12:42
Antimonopoly Committee of Uzbekistan to meet needs of small businesses Business 12:38
Oil & gas industry merger and acquisition deals down Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan talk shipbuilding, aim for development of merchant fleet Business 12:26
Army Day parade canceled in Iran Iran 12:24
Turkmenistan discusses bilateral co-op with Russia’s Kamaz, Kazan Helicopters companies Business 12:18
Turkey's export of leather goods down World 12:13
Turkey - Turkmenistan trade turnover increases Turkey 12:12
Oil higher as hopes build for production cut amid coronavirus threat to demand Oil&Gas 12:11
Uzbekistan to modernize its Mobiuz mobile operator Finance 12:05
UK PM Johnson is not on a ventilator but had oxygen support Europe 12:05
Turkish police department opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 11:53
SOCAR takes over use right of 6 fuel distribution stations in Romania Oil&Gas 11:50
Georgia reports 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:38
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale April 7 Oil&Gas 11:31
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:26
Exports of products of Iran's Markazi Province announced Business 11:25
President Ilham Aliyev: After April 20, we will take steps in accordance with current situation Politics 11:17
World Bank Group to support the anti-crisis program of Uzbekistan Finance 11:17
President Ilham Aliyev: In event of artificial inflation of mask prices, those involved will be severely punished Politics 11:11
Turkey’s Health Ministry opens tender to build rehabilitation center Turkey 11:08
Vice-speaker: Azerbaijan turning from importer into producer of medical supplies Politics 11:08
President Ilham Aliyev: 600,000 workers, including private entrepreneurs, will be financed at expense of state in Azerbaijan Politics 11:07
President Ilham Aliyev: As we demonstrate unity and solidarity, we must also show responsibility and be disciplined Politics 11:02
Coverage of insurance payments on unemployment to be expanded in Azerbaijan Finance 11:01
President Ilham Aliyev: There are plans to set up modern hospitals in Baku and a number of regions in near future Politics 10:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All measures taken in Azerbaijan so far have produced desired effect Politics 10:53
As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role Europe 10:49
South Korea helps Uzbekistan to develop innovative business Business 10:44
President Ilham Aliyev: Infrastructure available in Azerbaijan allows us opportunity to succeed in organizing necessary production in short time Politics 10:44
Kazakhstan's ore exploring ventures opens tender for feasibility study development Tenders 10:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will no longer depend on mask imports even after fight against coronavirus is completed Politics 10:40
Iranian currency rates for April 7 Finance 10:36
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 7 Finance 10:32
No change in British PM Johnson's condition Europe 10:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 7 Finance 10:24
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Shahid Bahonar port of Iran increases Business 10:24
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 99,225, deaths to 1,607 Europe 10:22
Be responsible, do not violate discipline and rules, take care of yourself, your children, relatives, so that we can overcome this difficult situation with small losses! - Appeal of President Ilham Aliyev to Azerbaijani people Politics 10:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:11
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Bushehr port of Iran increases Business 10:07
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus-related data for April 7 Uzbekistan 10:07
What happens to oil prices if new OPEC+ deal can’t be agreed? Oil&Gas 09:32
Covid-19 makes new OPEC+ agreement more likely Oil&Gas 09:28
Iran must simplify access to loans for workers- Tehran Retirement Center Finance 09:28
Iran and India trade continues despite coronavirus spread - Chamber of Commerce Business 09:18
SOFAZ's budgetary expenses predicted at level approved in annual budget Oil&Gas 08:54
Libya reports 1st COVID-19 recovery case Arab World 08:49
Japan set to announce coronavirus emergency Other News 07:39
S. Korea to send $2 m worth of medical equipment to Iran Iran 06:51
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 77,000 in past day World 05:50
Second potential COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. starts safety test US 04:56
5.0-magnitude quake hits 79km WNW of Sinabang, Indonesia Other News 03:57
WHO's Tedros sends best wishes to UK's Johnson suffering COVID-19 World 02:35
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 10,000: Johns Hopkins University US 01:42
UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen Europe 00:43
Saudi capital, cities get 24-hour curfew, Kuwait isolates two districts over coronavirus Arab World 00:06
Turkey's COVID-19 cases surge past 30,000 Turkey 6 April 23:14
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 6 April 22:28
Coronavirus pandemic is historical test for EU, Merkel says Europe 6 April 21:43
Over 50% of requests for obtaining permission to leave home rejected in Azerbaijan Society 6 April 21:04
Azerbaijan discloses amount allocated to reduce unemployment Economy 6 April 20:41
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Severe measures to be taken towards quarantine regime violators Society 6 April 20:26
Georgian citizens over 60 to get pneumococcal vaccine Georgia 6 April 20:03
Rules for movement of children, adolescents during quarantine period in Azerbaijan disclosed Society 6 April 19:54
Georgian Greenhouse Corporation continues to produce vegetables at maintenance level Business 6 April 19:33
Azerbaijan launches website providing access to digital services during quarantine regime Society 6 April 19:26
Minister: Restoration of Georgia's tourism sector to depend on international development Tourism 6 April 19:19
Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan not to allow unjustified dismissal from work during special quarantine regime Economy 6 April 19:15
President Ilham Aliyev issues Decree to pardon group of convicts aged over 65 Politics 6 April 19:14
Azerbaijan's Tax Ministry registers SOCAR-STP joint venture Oil&Gas 6 April 18:42
Georgia begins business audits to check implementation of medical recommendations Business 6 April 18:37
Kazakhstan ready to export flour to Central Asian neighbors under certain conditions Business 6 April 18:29
Licenses in Iran's Markazi Province announced Business 6 April 18:28
Nar starts to render mobile service for customers under preventive measures against coronavirus outbreak Society 6 April 18:23
Energy ministry: Azerbaijan takes several measures in renewable energy in 2020 Economy 6 April 18:21
Azerbaijani ATMs not to charge interests from social payments Finance 6 April 18:11
Thousands of Pakistanis in UAE seek to return home amid coronavirus outbreak Arab World 6 April 18:08
Azerbaijani persimmon producers talk changes in exports Business 6 April 18:08
English coronavirus death toll rises 403 to 4,897 Europe 6 April 18:01
Azerbaijani insurers talk their activities during special quarantine regime Economy 6 April 18:00
Thailand extends ban on incoming passenger flights Other News 6 April 17:58
Azerbaijan’s Regional Development Public Association creating web portal for those who need help and want to render it Society 6 April 17:48
Turkmengaz state concern opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 6 April 17:41
MFA: Int’l community condemns, rejects so-called "elections" in occupied Karabakh Politics 6 April 17:39
EDB talks possible negative coronavirus, lower oil prices consequences on Kazakhstan's economy Business 6 April 17:38
Khomein petrochemical plant to be commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 6 April 17:30
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds Finance 6 April 17:26
Georgian government continues to return its citizens from Europe due to coronavirus Transport 6 April 17:25
