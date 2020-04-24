Production of steel increases in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Major Iranian steel companies' production increased by 6 percent and steel ingots production by 5 percent in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020) compared to the preceding year (from March 21, 2018 to March 21, 2019), Trend reports citing Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).



According to the report, large Iranian steel companies produced 20.2 million tons of steel ingots last Iranian year.

The report mentioned the production of the following companies in Iran:



Mobarakeh Steel Company - 9.12 million tons

Khouzestan Steel Company - 3.68 million tons

Esfahan Steel Company - 2.41 million tons

Iran Alloy Steel Company - 491,000 tons

Iran National Steel Industrial Group - 19,300 tons

South Kaveh Steel Company - 1.15 million tons

Khorasan Steel Company - 1.16 million tons,

Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company - 1.02 million tons

Arfa Steel Company - 865,000 tons

Binab Steel Company - 268,000 tons



"Mobarakeh Steel Company, Esfahan Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Company, Iran Alloy Steel Company,Iran National Steel Industrial Group, Khouzestan oxin steel Company, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Steel Company and Binab Steel Company produced a total of 13.3 million tons of steel products," report said.



According to the report, sponge iron production increased by 7 percent last Iranian year. Thus, about 27 million tons of sponge iron were produced.



"The company's production in the 12th month of the Iranian year (February 20 - March 19, 2020) amounted to 2.38 million tons," the report said.