NATO outlines steps to increase support for Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai has outlined the alliance's upcoming steps for its increased support to Georgia as a response to security challenges in the Black Sea region, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Appathurai spoke about prospects of an increased participation of Georgia in NATO hybrid defense doctrine - involving cybersecurity, energy industry and clandestine intelligence, among other areas.

An involvement of both Georgia and Ukraine in these fields with the transatlantic organization was part of NATO's program, the alliance representative said.

Relations between NATO and Georgia date back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994, Georgia joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996 has been actively participating in training and exercises within this framework.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356