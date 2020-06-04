Kazakhstan's state commission to prepare strategic development plan till 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s State Commission for the Restoration of Economic Growth is preparing a draft of a new Strategic Development Plan of Kazakhstan until 2025, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

The topic was discussed during the first meeting of the State Commission for the Restoration of Economic Growth chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

The draft is to be submitted for review of Kazakhstan’s president by August 1, 2020.

The draft is to determine the guidelines for the new economic course of the country for the medium term, including fundamentally new approaches to institutional and structural reforms in the economy, taking into account changes in the external economic situation.

“The strategic plan will be the answer to the new economic reality. We need to develop and take measures to form a new structure of the economy of Kazakhstan with the maximum use of the country's competitive advantages,” Mamin said.

The commission was set up on May 28, 2020 by a decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

The decree was signed in order to develop proposals for the restoration of economic growth in the new economic reality.

