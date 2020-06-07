Imports of goods from China to Georgia down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Exports of goods from Georgia to China increased by 207.9 percent in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, while imports from China to Georgia decreased by 23 percent, Trend reports citing Georgian National Statistics Service (Geostat).

According to Geostat, during the reporting period, the volume of imports of seven out of top 10 product groups imported from China to Georgia decreased.

In January-April 2020, imports of natural or synthetic hormones from China to Georgia increased by 26.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Imports of parts for heavy equipment, cars and trucks grew by 33.7 percent.

During the reporting period, the volume of imports of clothing and patterns from China to Georgia increased by 503.7 percent.

In the first four months of 2020, Georgia imported goods totaling $210.57 million from China.

In January-April 2019, this figure amounted to $273.53 million

