Uzbekistan aims to increase potato harvest in 2020

Business 12 June 2020 10:37 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan aims to increase potato harvest in 2020
Minister: Kazakhstan saving up significant funds due to economy digitalization
Minister: Kazakhstan saving up significant funds due to economy digitalization
Volume of consumed internet traffic increases - Azerbaijani Association of Cable Operators
Volume of consumed internet traffic increases - Azerbaijani Association of Cable Operators
Uzbekistan plans to assemble drones
Uzbekistan plans to assemble drones
Latest
Turkey's cement export to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 11:38
US provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle Politics 11:37
Azerbaijan Railway records passenger drop amid strict quarantine Economy 11:34
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 12 Oil&Gas 11:17
EBRD actively participates in reform of Uzbek banking sector Finance 11:15
Azerbaijan plans to increase trade between Turkic Council countries Business 11:13
EBRD will cooperate with Bank Respublika in its new Capacity Building Programme Society 11:00
US Congress supports Jackson-Vanik amendment cancellation for Uzbekistan Economy 10:58
UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown Europe 10:46
Review of Georgia's car insurance market Business 10:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 12 Finance 10:42
EBRD appreciates ease of Azerbaijan's economic recovery amid COVID-19 Finance 10:41
Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss joint projects related to SDGs Turkmenistan 10:40
Scientific-research space for viticulture and grape products being built in Georgia Business 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to increase potato harvest in 2020 Business 10:37
GreenLife construction company busy with new construction in Georgia's Gidauri Construction 10:35
Georgia's Ministry of Defense implements project agreement with France Business 10:35
ABB hires two undergraduate students of Baku Higher Oil School Society 10:28
Georgia, Japan plan to sign agreement to avoid double taxation Business 10:24
Azerbaijan makes changes to upcoming COVID-related quarantine restrictions Politics 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply Oil&Gas 10:03
Uzbekistan reports 124 new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 09:55
Oil extends slump as prospect of second viral wave in U.S. ends rally Oil&Gas 09:42
Hungarian Minister: EU-Azerbaijan comprehensive partnership agreement should be signed Politics 09:36
Honda resumes production at plants hit by suspected cyber attack Other News 09:34
Georgia to raise pensions for people over 70 Finance 09:33
Ambassador: US, Georgia remain strong strategic partners Georgia 09:30
ADB helps fund Georgia's comprehensive anti-crisis plan Business 09:30
Iran's reception halls in tough times during COVID-19 spread Business 09:25
Kyrgyzstan confirms 37 new COVID - 19 cases, 2166 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:52
MEDEF: French entrepreneurs interested in partnership with Uzbekistan Business 08:36
U.S. to continue reducing military forces in Iraq in months US 08:31
Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases Kazakhstan 08:19
Zarif to leave for Turkey, Russia next week Politics 07:58
Georgia reports 3 more coronavirus cases Georgia 07:56
European Commissioner: If Georgia wants to implement a Free Trade Agreement faster, we are ready to do so Georgia 07:56
U.S. Senate panel authorizes $9.1 billion for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed US 07:15
COVID-19 caseload tops 800,000, deaths surpass 40,000 in Brazil Other News 06:41
Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:05
U.S. senators introduce new bill to punish Chinese technology theft US 05:23
Iraq records 1,261 new COVID-19 cases, 16,675 in total Other News 04:49
Trump says U.S. needs stronger police, promises better training US 04:15
Egypt reports 1,442 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 40,000 Other News 03:39
North Korea says little reason to maintain Kim-Trump ties: KCNA Other News 03:01
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials investigating U.S. actions in Afghanistan US 02:25
49 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:43
Senate committee unveils $740 billion defense bill US 01:02
Spain reports no COVID-19 deaths for 4th consecutive day Europe 00:31
France's COVID-19 death toll rises to 29,346 Europe 11 June 23:53
Light plane crashes in Russia’s Ryazan Region Russia 11 June 23:09
Turkey: COVID-19 recoveries near 148,000 Turkey 11 June 22:48
Finland stresses need for int'l solidarity in developing COVID-19 vaccine Europe 11 June 22:10
8,986 persons arrested in social unrest in Hong Kong: police Other News 11 June 21:52
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 21:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 11 June 21:11
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund discloses amount of compensation for depositors of two liquidated banks Finance 11 June 21:02
MFA: Armenia’s policy aimed at annexation of occupied Azerbaijani territories doomed to fail (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 21:01
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army controlling roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 11 June 20:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses number of contactless cards in circulation Finance 11 June 20:45
Barkindo: It would be pleasure to welcome Azerbaijan as OPEC member Oil&Gas 11 June 20:43
AZAL: Ticket prices to be set after resumption of international flights i Economy 11 June 20:34
Georgia delays signing 'green corridor' tourism agreement with Israel Transport 11 June 20:22
Iran leads in supply of fuels, lubricants to Georgia Oil&Gas 11 June 20:18
Azerbaijan Airlines introduces isolation procedure for passengers with COVID-19 symptoms Society 11 June 20:16
Ambassador: Regional projects with Russia, Azerbaijan implemented despite impact of pandemic Commentary 11 June 20:12
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds Finance 11 June 20:05
Airlines of several countries willing to resume flights to Azerbaijan Society 11 June 20:05
Voluntary insurance payments greatly surge in Azerbaijan Economy 11 June 19:55
European Union ready to consider visa liberalization issue with Azerbaijan Politics 11 June 19:55
Turkmenistan, OECD focus on support to businesses amid COVID-19 Turkmenistan 11 June 19:19
Azerbaijan records growth in demand for canned fruit, vegetables Business 11 June 19:12
Minister: Kazakhstan saving up significant funds due to economy digitalization ICT 11 June 19:05
AZAL reveals details on getting full compensation for purchased tickets by passengers Economy 11 June 19:00
AZAL VP discloses number of tickets sold by date of suspension of int’l flights Society 11 June 18:56
Passengers of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan-Baku flight to be tested for coronavirus free of charge Society 11 June 18:53
Azerbaijan Airlines to resume only domestic flights so far Society 11 June 18:49
Kazakhstan taking measures to support IT companies entering global market Business 11 June 18:44
BP eyes to ensure Caspian basin’s competitiveness for capital Oil&Gas 11 June 18:43
AZAL: Some passengers arriving in Azerbaijan may avoid staying in quarantine zones Society 11 June 18:30
BP updates on projects in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 11 June 18:29
Iranian FM may visit Russia soon Politics 11 June 18:25
Turkmenistan plans to explore new oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 11 June 18:20
Azerbaijan extends term of stay for foreigners Society 11 June 18:14
Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Agency discloses number of passengers transported via charter flights Society 11 June 18:11
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan Finance 11 June 18:09
Turkey discloses volume of cargo trucking to Azerbaijan from Jan. through May 2020 Turkey 11 June 17:58
Turkmenstandartlary opens tender for purchase of control, measuring devices Tenders 11 June 17:55
Russia’s Hevel Group to boost renewable energy capacities in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11 June 17:53
Azerbaijan’s energy minister: OPEC+ needs further enlargement Oil&Gas 11 June 17:52
Quarantine measures to be restricted in Kazakhstan due to sharp coronavirus cases growth Kazakhstan 11 June 17:47
President of Ireland congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 11 June 17:46
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy electrical products via tender Tenders 11 June 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases Society 11 June 17:39
Unique virtual YARAT: I might be staring at infinity or backs of my own eyelids (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11 June 17:32
Iran reveals foreign investments attracted past year Business 11 June 17:27
AZAL talks about new rules for passenger flights during pandemic (PHOTO, VIDEO) Economy 11 June 17:26
EBRD issues secured loan to Azerbaijan's Akabe LLC Finance 11 June 17:25
British Airways to put artworks on sale in COVID-19 cash crunch Europe 11 June 17:09
Iran's South Pars Gas Company buys activated carbon via tender Tenders 11 June 17:07
All news