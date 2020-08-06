Rouhani inaugurates 3 new petrochemical projects in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 6



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated three major petrochemical projects on August 7, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Speaking during the ceremony, the head of state noted the event as a major step towards the country's economic development despite sanctions.

"The inauguration of three important national projects worth about $1.6 billion is a valuable step in the development of the country," Iranian president said.

“Investing in the petrochemical industry, which returns the finances within three or four years, is among the most important priorities of the county,” Rouhani said adding that he is delighted to inaugurate a major petrochemical project in Bushehr province.

Three petrochemical industry projects inaugurated by the president on August 7 include Kaveh Methanol company, Middle East Kimia Pars petrochemical complex and Lorestan Catalyst petrochemical complex.

According to Managing Director of National Petrochemical Company of Iran Behzad Mohammadi, in total, 27 petrochemical projects planned to be inaugurated during the next two years, out of which 17 plants will start operations till the end of the current Iranian year (began on March 20, 2020).