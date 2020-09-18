Minister: Georgia moving towards period of adaptation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The period of tough restrictions due to the coronavirus is over in Georgia, Georgian Economy Minister, Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark at a plenary session in the Georgian parliament.

According to Turnava, Georgia is moving towards a period of adaptation.

"Thanks to our preventive measures, we have gained time. We have more knowledge, more capacity now and thus we have more opportunities to deal with even a slightly increased number of infected cases,” said Turnava.

She noted that the steps Georgia has taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were effective including the closure of borders, quarantine, anti-crisis support for coronavirus-affected people, and noted that these measures have given the country more time to get ready to further combat the virus.

Turnava noted the importance of Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia’s speech in which he said that Georgia will keep fighting the virus but that the economy will remain open and active.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935