Iran reveals value of carpet exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran exported 20,800 tons of carpets worth $82.5 million during the first four months of the current year (March 20-July 21, 2020), Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing IRICA.

According to Latifi, in total, Iranian carpets have been exported to 57 countries. About 50 percent of these carpets were exported to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan.

Latifi added that more than 30 percent of Iranian carpets were exported to the United States by the end of the previous calendar year (from March 21, 2018, to March 21, 2019). This figure dropped to zero in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019, to March 20, 2020).

"Iranian carpets have been exported to Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Italy, Kuwait, Kenya, Iraq, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bahrain, Belgium, Qatar, Thailand, China, France, Britain, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Denmark," he noted.

The official emphasized that Iran exported $18 million worth of carpets to Afghanistan. Furthermore, exports to Iraq and Pakistan made up $17.4 million and $5.4 million respectively.

Latifi said that $4.3 million worth of Gabbeh(traditional variety of Persian carpet) were exported to Japan during the first four months of this year.