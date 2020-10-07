Turkmenistan, Iran to increase private sector's share in co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7

Turkmenistan and Iran noted the need to actively involve representatives of the private sector of the two countries in joint cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was said during a videoconference between representatives of the two countries.

The parties considered the prospects for trade and economic cooperation. In particular, the sides noted that the partnership between Turkmenistan and Iran includes a wide range of areas.

Thus, importance of regular joint business meetings for further effective interaction was highlighted.

Earlier, a new automobile bridge has opened to connect the namesake cities of Sarakhs on the two sides of the Turkmen-Iranian border. The opening ceremony was held on June 8, 2020.

This was the second joint border development project on the construction of automobile bridges between the two countries aiming to expand and develop road transportation.

During the meeting that was held on May 12, the sides also discussed cooperation in the field of transportation, healthcare and construction of joint facilities within implementation of agreements reached earlier between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

