Business 8 October 2020 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Azertutun LLC reveals tobacco processing volumes
Russian low-cost airline eyes to set up new flight routes to Uzbek cities
Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen co-op with Russia
Russia's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for September
Azerbaijan grows import of sausages from Russia Business 14:55
Armenia’s Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar destroyed - Assistant to president (VIDEO) Politics 14:54
We are not on Armenian land, we are on our land - President Aliyev Politics 14:50
Azerbaijan releases update on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks - General Prosecutor's Office Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Belarusian Airline extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 14:43
Loans of small and family hotels to be restructured in Georgia Finance 14:40
Georgia plans to increase its spending Business 14:38
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up again Finance 14:38
Azerbaijani president claims terrorists from various countries flock to Armenia these days Politics 14:37
Azerbaijani president on positions of Russia, Iran and US on Nagorno Karabakh conflict Politics 14:36
Production units in Iran's Kurdistan province paid bank advances Business 14:32
Azerbaijan's Azertutun LLC reveals tobacco processing volumes Business 14:30
Ukrtransnafta puts 15,000 tons of Azeri Light oil for auction Oil&Gas 14:22
World Bank says inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target range Finance 14:21
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijan’s Barda from 'Tochka-U' high-precision tactical missile system, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 14:20
Armenia commits war crime by shelling Azerbaijani civilians - Turkish Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:13
German minister says rising coronavirus numbers worrying Europe 14:10
Int'l organizations' attitude caused Armenia to be spoiled, to engage in new occupation activities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:05
Armed unmanned aerial vehicles made in Turkey facilitates our work - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
President Ilham Aliyev: Why should a person born in Armenia fight against us on Azerbaijani soil? Politics 14:03
Azerbaijani president: Words that “Azerbaijan is not alone” in people’s letters coming from Turkey have, of course, further increased love of Turkey Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan able to liberate its lands without anyone's help - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 14:01
Armenia - racist country, representatives of no other nationality can live there, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:01
We have repeatedly said that sanctions should have been applied to occupying state of Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:52
President Aliyev claims Azerbaijan never fought against civilian population Politics 13:52
Losing battle, in an effort to stop Azerbaijani army, Armenia resorts to heinous acts, says Azerbaijani president Politics 13:51
Azerbaijani president: Azerbaijan buys weaponry, whereas Armenia often receives it free of charge Politics 13:49
Azerbaijani president to Armenian leadership: Sooner you leave occupied lands, better it will be for you Politics 13:49
Georgian Huashun International Industrial Investment Group sells stake in Myway Airlines Business 13:45
Iran reveals volume of cargo shipment via Iranian ports Transport 13:44
Azerbaijani army inflicts artillery strikes against Armenian armed forces during night battles (VIDEO) Politics 13:42
Everything going according to plan, Azerbaijani army restoring territorial integrity of country, says President Aliyev Politics 13:28
Azerbaijani army troops participating in battles being supplied at high level - ministry Politics 13:22
Azerbaijani armed forces captured another Armenian soldier (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
People injured in Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenian missile attack Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:15
Attack on Ganja - crime, says ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:12
Gold sales exceeded gold purchases in Uzbekistan Finance 13:11
Azercell's “Mobile Eye Clinic” is providing medical treatment to families of martyrs, refugees and Internally Displaced Persons on World Sight Day (FOTO) Society 13:11
Turkmen Rysgal Bank introduces Internet banking service Finance 13:10
Super contract sizes for admission to Uzbek educational institutions revealed Finance 13:09
Armenia’s aggressive policy - real danger for entire region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:06
Average monthly nominal earnings of employees increase in Georgia Business 12:50
Demand for Turkish-made furniture in global markets declines Turkey 12:50
Armenian PM once again evading, rather than speaking to point, this time on BBC Politics 12:49
New civilian casualties in Azerbaijani Aghdam district from Armenian strikes revealed Politics 12:36
German FM’s statement calling for ceasefire and putting pressure on Azerbaijan - regrettable, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says Politics 12:29
Armenian servicemen leave military equipment in Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 12:28
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 12:28
Turkmenistan continues to expand Gulistan residential area Construction 12:13
Georgia's international foreign exchange reserves up Finance 12:13
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:10
Turkish media talks further plans on cargo transportation along BTK Transport 12:10
Aluminum production in Iran growing Business 12:06
Progress in Shah Deniz-2 project exceeds 95% Oil&Gas 12:00
Armenia continues to shell Azerbaijan's cities with missiles, heavy artillery - top official Economy 11:58
SOCAR discloses volume of investments in Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 11:53
Armenia's strikes on Azerbaijani cities - attempt to drag CSTO in conflict - analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:51
Aggressive policy of Armenia greatly hinders economic co-op in region, says Azerbaijani Minister of Economics(PHOTO) Economy 11:42
Furniture export from Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 11:42
Defense Ministry says Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan's Barda city Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continues compensating clients of closed banks Economy 11:40
Russian low-cost airline eyes to set up new flight routes to Uzbek cities Transport 11:37
COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Georgia Georgia 11:35
Germany adds Georgia to COVID-19 risk list Transport 11:34
Uzbekistan supports Turkmenistan in establishing international co-op in transport sector Transport 11:33
Turkey's ministry talks LPG shipments across country's ports Turkey 11:32
Iran’s Sirik port exports non-oil products to Oman Business 11:31
Turkey reveals data on unprocessed sulfur shipments across its ports Turkey 11:31
Diesel transshipment figures via Turkish ports published Turkey 11:29
Azerbaijan NGOs specialized in human rights protection protest Amnesty International's statement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:22
Give Karabakh back to Azerbaijan - only logical solution to conflict - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:20
Azerbaijan reveals images of Ganja city shelled by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 11:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 8 Finance 11:05
Azerbaijan uses right of self-defense against Armenia’s aggression - Pakistani politician Politics 11:02
School in Azerbaijan's Goranboy under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:59
Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen co-op with Russia Business 10:53
Azerbaijan destroys drone of Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:52
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:51
Volumes of jet fuel shipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:48
Gasoil shipment figures via Turkish port unveiled Turkey 10:47
Dolomite transshipment figures via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:47
LNG shipment data across Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:46
Turkey announces benzol shipment figures through local ports Turkey 10:46
Turkey discloses fuel oil shipments through local ports Turkey 10:44
Int'l documents say Armenia-occupied lands belong to Azerbaijan - Iranian professor Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:43
Azerbaijan unveils footage of Armenian army equipment abandoned on battlefield (VIDEO) Politics 10:29
Officials of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Secretariat of First VP donate funds to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Politics 10:28
Armenia must accept all demands of Azerbaijan - Turkish presidential administration Turkey 10:27
Azerbaijani, German MFAs hold phone talks Politics 10:24
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks Society 10:23
Chairman, members of Azerbaijani Parliament transfer funds to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Politics 10:22
Azerbaijan captures new strongholds of Armenian Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Azerbaijan reveals new civilian casualties from Armenian armed attacks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:05
Azerbaijan concerned with Armenia trying to involve foreigners in Karabakh conflict clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Power lines in Azerbaijani settlements damaged from Armenian shelling (PHOTO) Society 09:55
EBRD, Turkmenistan stepping up cooperation in number of areas Finance 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 8 Uzbekistan 09:51
Every time Armenia fails on battlefield, it tries to harm civilians, Azerbaijan's president says Politics 09:50
Azerbaijan has powerful army, it doesn't need mercenaries - President Aliyev Politics 09:46
Azerbaijan says Turkey in no way involved in Karabakh conflict Politics 09:43
