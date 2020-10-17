Turkmenistan prepares joint action plan with UNESCO for following years

Business 17 October 2020 11:07 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan prepares joint action plan with UNESCO for following years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A draft joint action plan for 2021-2023 between Turkmenistan and UNESCO has been prepared, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was said during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Taking into account the opening of new areas of partnership, in particular, in such spheres as digital technologies, climate change, water resources management, sports, and tourism, it seems appropriate to take measures to improve the effectiveness of the Turkmen National Commission for UNESCO.

Work is underway on issues related to Turkmenistan's accession to the UNESCO Conventions on combating discrimination in education, on the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions, as well as on the recognition of qualifications related to higher education.

As reported, Turkmenistan may participate in the implementation of UNESCO projects related to digital technologies.

Framework Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNESCO on the establishment of a Trust Fund was signed on July 16, 2015. According to this document, maintaining peace, establishing intercultural dialogue, developing education, preserving cultural heritage, and bringing cultures closer together are the main areas of cooperation.

