Turkmen company produces large volume of protective masks per day
Latest
Azerbaijani Environmental Public Council, Environmental Civil Society Organizations appeal to int'l organizations on Armenian aggression
President Ilham Aliyev: All the activities of Armenia's new leadership are aimed at disrupting the negotiations
Our losses sadden me most of all, what pleases me most of all is unbreakable will of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev
Soros groups played big role in organizing coup in Armenia and Pashinyan always took an anti-Russian position - President Aliyev
Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, says Azerbaijani president
After this ceasefire, Armenia tried to occupy settlement of Hadrut again and attacked it three times - President Aliyev
Not single issue in region can be resolved without participation and consent of Turkey, says Azerbaijani president
We receive only moral and political support from Turkey, Pakistan and other fraternal countries - President Aliyev
There are people with Canadian and Lebanese passports among those who were killed on Armenian side, says Azerbaijani president
Armenian military equipment worth $1 billion destroyed with help of Turkish drones alone - President Aliyev
Weapons are being smuggled to Armenia across Georgian and Russian territories, says Azerbaijani president
Armenia needed ceasefire in order to gather strength, take mobilization measures and launch new attacks on us, says Azerbaijani president
Appeal to be sent to relevant structures due to Armenia’s attacks on civilian population of Azerbaijan