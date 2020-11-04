Turkmenistan intends to continue providing necessary aid to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan intends to continue providing necessary assistance to Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a videoconference with the UK Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons.

The sides stressed the importance of providing assistance to Afghanistan in the process of internal and external economic integration. Thus, the importance of developing social, energy, transport and communication infrastructure was noted.

The parties also stressed the importance of the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) gas pipeline, power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication between Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan, as well as the development of railway communication.

Within the framework of bilateral agreements between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, cooperation continues in areas of mutual interest, the report says.

The promotion of inter-Afghan negotiations was considered. Meredov confirmed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide political space for negotiations.

The meeting focused on regional and international security issues, including terrorism, extremism, and cross-border crime. The Turkmen side expressed its commitment to further implementation of the UN Global counter-terrorism strategy, in particular at the regional level.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva