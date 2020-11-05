Georgian minister takes part in opening ceremony of current third CIIE in Shanghai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, at the invitation of the People's Republic of China, took part online in the opening ceremony of the current third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Trend reports via Georgian media.

CIIE is being held for the third time this year. In 2018-2019, Georgia was represented by a special pavilion and a stand of several dozen Georgian companies. In 2020, Deputy Minister Gennadi Arveladze also attended the online event.

“Against the background of the current pandemic caused by the global problems created by COVID-19, the holding of import and export exhibitions in Shanghai is of particular importance for the world economy, including Georgia. Last year, in 2019, 33 Georgian companies took part in the Shanghai Import Expo, which is an unprecedentedly high figure compared to other similar international exhibitions. The participation of Georgian companies in the Chinese import exhibition has made a significant contribution to promoting Georgian products, raising awareness of our country and, most importantly, increasing exports to the Chinese market,” said Turnava, speaking about the importance of the Shanghai exhibition.

The third China International Import Expo opened on November 5 in Shanghai. The major commercial event brings together around 2,600 businesses from over 120 countries and regions, including 196 US firms, and has already registered at least 400,000 professional buyers

According to recent data, the trade turnover between Georgia and China is characterized by increasing dynamics. In 2019, exports from Georgia to China increased by 12 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $223.13 million. According to the current data of 2020 (9 months), exports amount to $355.34 million (an increase of 184 percent over the same period last year), and China ranks first among the largest export markets in Georgia with a share of 14.8 percent in total export volume of Georgia.

