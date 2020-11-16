Iran encourages low power consumption in industrial sector

16 November 2020
TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.16

Trend:

Iran's Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) has rewarded subscribers in industry and agriculture sectors for low electricity consumption with cooperation contracts worth $110 million, with regional power distribution companies, said Managing Director of TAVANIR Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"A total of 120,000 industrial and agricultural subscribers have signed contracts with power distribution companies last Iranian year (started March 21, 2019) to reduce the consumption hours," said Motevalizadeh.

"The number of low consumption subscribers in these sectors increased to 290,000 in the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020)," he said.

"Despite the coronavirus spread, the energy consumption in production and services sectors have increased significantly," he said.

"The high energy consuming subscribers in households are suggested to use solar power panels to supply their surplus electricity," he said.

"The plan to provide free electricity to low power consumption subscribers is aimed to encourage suitable consumption model," said Motevalizadeh.

"Subscribers that have high power consumption would have a six-month deadline to reduce their consumption and in case needed supply their required electricity from solar panels," he added.

