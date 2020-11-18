Turkmenistan continues to work on production of import-substituting products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan continues to work on the production of import-substituting products, Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

As a part of this work, a new poultry farm was opened in Turkmenistan, the opening of which is part of the implementation of the state program for the production of import-substituting products, under which large livestock, poultry, and greenhouse complexes have been commissioned and continue to be built in all regions of the country.

There are poultry houses, as well as premises for raising chickens, all workshops are fully automated, equipped with specialized equipment, including for maintaining a comfortable microclimate, cleaning the air, water, etc on the territory of the farm.

Measures taken for the intensive development of the agro-processing sector and the food industry, solid investments are directed to the creation of modern agro-industrial and social infrastructure.

As reported, the state provides targeted support for the development of the agricultural sector in the country. In particular, the entire production infrastructure of the agro-industrial sector is being re-equipped and modernized, the chemical industry is developing, and modern tractors, combines, and other equipment are being purchased.

The country has created special agricultural land funds for growing agricultural products from arable land. Thus, land plots for up to 99 years are allocated from these funds for use by joint-stock companies, farmers, other legal entities and citizens of Turkmenistan.

Also, state purchase prices for wheat and cotton have been increased since 2019.

In addition, farmers, agricultural joint-stock companies and research institutes, farmers, private entrepreneurs, and other agricultural producers can take advantage of preferential bank loans, including for the purchase of special equipment.

At preferential prices, farmers receive mineral fertilizers, high-quality seeds, and chemical plant protection products.

Reportedly, agriculture in Turkmenistan is developing rapidly. It is one of the most important sectors of the country's economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown on the territory of Turkmenistan are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder, vegetable, and fruits.

---

