Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss draft work plans for 2021

Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed draft Work plans for 2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The discussions were held via video link.

After discussing the priority areas of activity for the coming year, the UNDP representatives noted the ongoing work and the approach of the Turkmen side to building mutually beneficial cooperation.

They expressed confidence that this position will also serve the implementation of new joint projects and programs that will be important steps towards achieving the sustainable development Goals adopted by Turkmenistan.

The UNDP program in Turkmenistan promotes innovative agricultural practices in the country.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan and the UNDP signed an agreement on the project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Awaza "

The goal of this project is to widely use "green" technologies in construction, promote ecotourism, as well as waste management, recycling, and recycling.

