Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed
President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev
War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev
Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev
We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev
As result of war, over 80 percent of potential of Armenian armed forces destroyed - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan has actively advocated, is in favor of broad international cooperation in fight against pandemic - President Aliyev
Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)