WB supports Georgia in its COVID-19 fight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

To combat Covid-19, Georgia received 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 500 non-invasive medical airway ventilators, up to 400 hospital beds, and combined CPAPs under a World Bank project, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze inspected the medical equipment at the Tbilisi Republican Hospital jointly with the World Bank Regional Director.

Medical equipment is intended for the management of COVID-patients with breathing problems. It can also be used at home under the supervision of medical staff.

"Within the framework of the World Bank project, we were provided with 1000 oxygen concentrators, CPAPs, and combined CPAPS, which will be distributed in different regions throughout Georgia. In addition, we have received about 400 hospital beds, which will be located mainly in state clinics: in Rukhi, Tbilisi, and Batumi Republican Hospital. We also inspected ongoing renovation works at the Republican Hospital, which is being completed. I want to thank the World Bank, which has made a significant contribution in assisting Georgia," said Tikaradze.

Georgia has reported 1,881 new Covid-19 cases, 1,515 recoveries, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Some 13,655 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 6,747 of the 13,655 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,908 were PCR tests.

