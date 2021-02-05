Georgia, Norway note importance of tapping into full potential of economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

Georgia and Norway emphasized the importance of tapping into the full potential of economic cooperation, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia-Norway economic and defense cooperation was the key issue discussed during meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Helene Sand Andresen, Ambassador of Norway to Georgia.

The meeting praised the opening of the Embassy of Norway in Georgia, a fact indicative of the goring dynamic in bilateral relations.

The parties emphasized the importance of tapping into the full potential of economic cooperation. The Free Trade Agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Georgia provide fertile ground for deeper bilateral economic relations between Georgia and Norway.

Developing bilateral relations, including in the area of tourism, alongside deeper business ties, will be complemented by the launch of direct flights between Georgia and Norway, especially in terms of dealing with the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting commended the productive defense cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister thanked Norway for supporting the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package and contributing to Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.

