Iranian ambassador discusses Iran-China relations

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China announced that good news is on the way on Iran-China relations.

"This year, Chinese New Year coincides with two important events, namely the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the 50th anniversary of Iran-China relations," the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said in a video conference, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that the beginning of the new Chinese year coincided with the start of general vaccination in the world.

Iranian ambassador to China said that as China's progress is not a threat to others, the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a threat to any country in the world.

"Last year was a difficult year not only for the Chinese people but also for the people of the world including Iran," he said. "The very good management of the Chinese government should be a great model for the people of the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic."

"Fortunately, the vaccine produced in China has also been approved," he said expressing hope that the Chinese vaccine will be effective in controlling the coronavirus.