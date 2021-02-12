Georgia, Japan underline need to further extend trade and economic links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Japan underlined need to further extend trade and economic links, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia met Akira Imamura, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of Japan upon his recent appointment to Georgia.

Meeting was focused on the relations between the two countries. The prime minister of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the Japanese diplomat for supporting in a process of its European and Euro-Atlantic integration, thereby noting that Japan is a vigorous ally of the country at the international level.

Significance of a joint effort made against COVID-19 was highlighted at the meeting.

The prime minister of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the newly-appointed ambassador for the support demonstrated during the pandemic and noted that the Government and people of Georgia highly value the substantial support of Japan towards this end.

Matters related to economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting. between the two countries has also been during the meeting.

