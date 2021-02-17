Competition Code in Azerbaijan may be adopted by year-end - State Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Work on improving the Competition Code is nearing completion in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chief of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights' Protection under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mammad Abbasbayli, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an online briefing on the 2020 results.

According to Abbasbayli, the developed concept has already been submitted to the relevant authorities and the state service receives their feedback and suggestions.

“We hope for the adoption of the Competition Code by the end of 2021,” the deputy chief said.

“The past year, like in the rest of the world, passed in the conditions of a pandemic, which also impacted Azerbaijan's GDP. However, the Ministry of Economy had prepared reforms that helped to alleviate the situation,” Abbasbayli noted.

