Iran's Minister of Tourism explains health protocols in coming Nowruz trips

The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism explained about Iranian new year, known as Nowruz (starts on March 21) trips.

Referring to the damages to the tourism during the Coronavirus outbreak, Ali Asghar Mounesan says that due to the COVID-19, the attraction of the foreign tourists has been cut off, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

He expressed hope that this issue will be solved with the arrival of the vaccine.

Referring to the plan approved by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus for Nowruz trips, Mounesan announced 3 types of trips, of which the first and second types are managed in the form of tours.

“The Ministry of Health is less concerned about the first 2 types of the trip as they observe health protocols,” he said.

Expressing concern about crowds during the 3rd type of Nowruz trips, he added that all governors have been notified to control such trips, for example, camping.

"Type I and II will generate income for the tourism sector. In the third type of travel, the necessary measures are taken to prevent the gathering," he noted