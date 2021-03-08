Iran not to allocate Nowruz gasoline quota due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 8

Trend:



Spokesman for Iran National Iranian oil products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) Fatemeh Kahi said that the Cabinet of Ministers has not announced the allocation of the excess gasoline quota during the Nowruz holiday, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Considering the coronavirus outbreak and the spread of the disease, it seems unlikely to have additional quotas allocated," she said.

She went on to say that no decision or resolution has been announced so far regarding the change in the gasoline quota for the next Iranian year (starts on March 21, 2021).



“If no new resolution will be announced in the remaining days of the year, the regular gasoline quota will be allocated for March,” Kahi said.



According to IRNA, no quota was set for last Nowruz, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, the government spokesman announced that the Nowruz quota will be charged with fuel cards as soon as the coronavirus will be over.