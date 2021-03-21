Azerbaijan records increase in Jan. 2021 exports of beverages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Azerbaijan amounted to over $1 million in January 2021, which demonstrates an increase of 33.3 percent over the year, Trend reports citing the statistical bulletin of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

In the reporting month, the share of these products in the country's total exports has reached 0.06 percent, while in January 2020 - 0.04 percent.

"However, imports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by $750,700 (22.8 percent) over the year - their volume amounted to $2.54 million. The share of these products in the total import of Azerbaijan amounted to 0.32 percent, having decreased by 0.14 percentage points over the year," said the report.

In January 2021, the volume of foreign trade turnover of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages amounted to $3.56 million, which is 12.2 percent or $495,000 less than in January 2020.

In general, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in January 2021 amounted to over $2.4 billion. Of these, more than $1.62 billion (67.34 percent) accounted for exports, $787.5 million (32.66 percent) - for imports.

