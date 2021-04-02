Georgian citizens continue to register for seasonal employment program in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 97,663 Georgian citizens registered for seasonal employment program in Germany, Trend reports via the State Employment Promotion Agency.

As reported, there are only 5,000 vacancies available at this stage.

Registration for the program started on February 15 and will continue throughout the year.

Georgian citizens will be able to find temporary legal employment on the German labour market for a maximum of 90 days. Seasonal work in the agricultural sector will start in April 2021 in Germany.

It was initially announced that only 500 Georgian citizens would be able to find seasonal work in Germany in 2021, but the State Employment Promotion Agency recently reported that the number of vacancies has been increased to 5,000.

Georgia is also negotiating with France, Greece and Israel on seasonal employment programs.

