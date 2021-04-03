Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan sent to Russia’s Astrakhan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Turkmenistan has sent humanitarian aid in the form of products produced in the country to the Astrakhan region of Russia, Trend repots with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The cargo was sent to the Astrakhan region in accordance with the order of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Earlier, Russia has sent 12 tons of medical devices to Turkmenistan as humanitarian aid. In particular, the delivery contained of aid, medicines, sets of protective clothing, masks and medical equipment.

Also, Turkmenistan sent before humanitarian aid to Russia's Astrakhan region in the form of domestic goods.

The cargo included vegetables, beverages, textiles and construction materials that were manufactured by Turkmenistan's industrial enterprises, as well as commercial, chemical and gas sectors.

Humanitarian aid was sent with a total capacity of 1,200 tons. Part of these goods was transferred to organizations that provide social support to citizens with coronavirus, and the other part to medical institutions.

