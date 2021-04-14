Turkmenistan, Qatar interested in developing trade, economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

Turkmenistan and Qatar have expressed interest in developing trade and economic ties, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated during an online meeting of the heads and representatives of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Qatar.

The possibilities of expanding partnership in the field of industry, energy, transport and communications with the use of digital technologies and port infrastructure were considered.

The participants were presented with presentations of various business structures with a description of their activities.

As reported, Turkmenistan is interested in joining Qatar’s major financial and investment companies in implementing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the construction of which was launched in December 2015.

Qatari Al Qamra Holding and the Turkmen government earlier signed a memorandum of understanding on financing potential projects in Turkmenistan. In this regard, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan held a presentation of major investment projects implemented in the country for the delegation of Qatar.

The parties paid special attention to expanding the domestic market, introducing innovations and increasing the volume of exports of goods. Among the cooperation priorities - energy sector, transport and communications sector, chemical and medical industries.

