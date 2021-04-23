Azerbaijan's State Committee on Property Issues to hold auction for state properties

Business 23 April 2021 12:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's State Committee on Property Issues to hold auction for state properties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.23

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a new auction on May 18, 2021, Trend reports on Apr.23 referring to a source in the committee.

According to the source, 123 state properties, including 40 joint-stock companies, 22 small state-owned enterprises and unfinished objects, and 61 vehicles will be put up for auction. The auction can be observed online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

