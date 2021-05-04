State Tax Service, Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan sign cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the training center of the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy and the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Trend reports referring to a source in the STS.

According to the source, the memorandum was signed by Mirali Kazymov, the acting head of the training center under STS, and Nargizkhanym Bilandarli, the director-general of IBA for corporate business.

"The main purpose of the memorandum is to improve the skills of the bank's clients in the field of economics, law, finance, accounting, and tax legislation,” the source said. “The document also aims to conduct joint research on various relevant topics, exchange information, implement events, innovative projects, and share existing opportunities to achieve the establishment of regional and international ties.”

The source stressed that within the joint cooperation, a mutual exchange of educational materials will be carried out.

"Trainings will be organized in the areas of activity of employees that are important for the development of theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the necessary professions and specialties,” the source noted.

“Various trainings, scientific and practical conferences, seminars will be held for members of the Entrepreneurs Club, created by the bank and is a platform for business cooperation of businessmen. , round tables and other events in the tax area, prepared teaching aids," added the source.

