Business 20 May 2021 10:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on economically active citizens
Glassbox files for TASE IPO at $350m valuation
Israel not to agree on ceasefire with Hamas until May 21 - Israeli TV
3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Latest
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 11:10
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 11:03
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 fixed capital receipts from foreign investments grow Finance 11:03
Finland says there is surely potential for tourism relations with Azerbaijan Tourism 11:02
Georgia decreases gas import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:01
A national priority: Independent Regulator essential to ensure telecom roaming for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:54
Azerbaijan to lift outdoor mask mandate soon - official Society 10:50
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria’s commercial operation time announced Oil&Gas 10:45
Uzbekistan Airways notes increase in monthly revenue from freight transport in 2020 Transport 10:44
Azerbaijani ombudsperson visits detained members of Armenian armed group Politics 10:41
India will be in position to vaccinate all adults by year end: Centre Other News 10:34
Turkmenistan, UNESCO discuss inclusion of capital in Creative Cities Network Turkmenistan 10:34
India highlights efforts in preventing spread of Covid-19 at UN roundtable Other News 10:33
US has provided over $500 million in Covid relief to India, says White House Other News 10:32
Mask-wearing campaign launches in Dhaka Bangladesh Other News 10:32
Azerbaijani transport expert stresses advisability of using electric buses in Baku Society 10:29
Army Develops System To Convert Liquid Oxygen Into Low Pressure Oxygen Gas Other News 10:28
Azerbaijan shares data on economically active citizens Business 10:27
Russia opens weekly flights from several cities to Baku Transport 10:22
SOCAR’s capex to moderate with two large projects coming on stream Oil&Gas 10:19
Egypt strikes deal with Russia to supply Sputnik V before end of 2021 Arab World 10:15
Glassbox files for TASE IPO at $350m valuation Israel 10:10
SOCAR’s EBITDA expected to rebound in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:08
Happy to represent home country in Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions - Azerbaijani gymnasts Society 10:08
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 20 Uzbekistan 10:00
Oil falls for third day on rising coronavirus infections, U.S. stockpiles Oil&Gas 10:00
Largest share of Slovak exports to Uzbekistan falls on vehicles and auto parts Transport 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 20 Finance 09:57
Iran expands exports of sweets, chocolate, cereal products Business 09:55
Fitch revises outlook on SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:49
Fitch's outlook on Azerbaijan's rating positive for its Eurobonds - Gazprombank Finance 09:49
Iran implements plan to increase oil extraction Oil&Gas 09:48
Iranian currency rates for May 20 Finance 09:44
Iran's Minister of Social Welfare discusses citizens without insurance coverage Business 09:34
Hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku incredibly beautiful - Belarusian gymnast Society 09:31
Georgia can become one of leading exporters of snails - Confederation of Northern Heliciculturists Business 09:06
ESCO shares data on electricity consumption by companies in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:05
13 killed, over 30 injured in S. Pakistan bus crash Other News 08:42
Iran pays $1.9 billion worth of insurance to hospitals during Covid-19 Business 08:21
Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France Iran 08:19
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:16
Geostat unveils volume of cars export from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 07:58
Tourism recovering faster in Georgia than initially expected - Minister Business 07:37
Turkey reports 11,553 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:35
Several deaths reported due to massive storm in southern U.S. US 06:28
Small hydroelectric power plant commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district after renovation Oil&Gas 05:01
Negotiations between Lavrov and Blinken ended in Reykjavik Russia 04:43
Israel not to agree on ceasefire with Hamas until May 21 - Israeli TV Israel 04:04
8 people killed in gunmen attack in NW Nigeria Other News 03:25
UK plans to roll out COVID vaccines to all over-18s in June -The Telegraph Europe 02:34
U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland World 01:34
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners Europe 00:35
UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart is visiting Azerbaijan Politics 00:01
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate Politics 19 May 23:39
3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Other News 19 May 23:21
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 May 22:13
Equipment modernized at substation of Uzbek Turakurgan TPP Oil&Gas 19 May 22:12
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines Business 19 May 22:10
Georgia increases import of cars Business 19 May 22:09
Georgian mineral and fresh water exports down Business 19 May 22:02
eBay simplifies cash withdrawal procedure for Azerbaijani sellers Economy 19 May 22:02
Azerbaijani population's 4M2021 nominal incomes slightly decline Finance 19 May 22:00
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 21:59
Iran's Tehran province leading in domestic production of imported products Business 19 May 21:58
Most of oil transported via Azerbaijan's main pipelines account for BTC Oil&Gas 19 May 21:51
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 19 May 21:50
Number of "smart" sub-artesian systems in Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 19 May 21:48
Azerbaijan increases import of Georgian wine Business 19 May 21:45
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy tractor via tender Tenders 19 May 21:45
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 19 May 21:44
Data on sales of Turkmen cotton yarn on Turkmenistan’s exchange in April 2021 Business 19 May 21:43
Fitch projects Uzbek National Bank to maintain its role within banking system dev’t strategy Finance 19 May 21:34
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan is on official visit to Russia (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 21:32
AzTV's response to initiative of Presidents of Turkic speaking countries Society 19 May 21:32
Azerbaijani FM meets with delegation from US Caspian Policy Center (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 20:56
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks Politics 19 May 20:22
US Department of State's info about risk of terrorist threat in Azerbaijan - unfounded - State Security Politics 19 May 20:17
Armenian acting PM acknowledges importance of restoring communications in S.Caucasus Armenia 19 May 19:52
Azerbaijani athletes will do their best at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Head coach Society 19 May 19:51
Both Arabs, Jews interested in safe, prosperous region for future generations - Israel-Azerbaijan Int’l Association Politics 19 May 19:47
Azerbaijani FM, UAE minister of state discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 18:46
Baku hosting trainings before Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 19 May 18:37
Iran's home appliance production soars Business 19 May 18:04
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy refrigerated trucks via tender Tenders 19 May 17:59
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 22 Oil&Gas 19 May 17:54
Iran plans to start selling cement via its Mercantile Exchange Business 19 May 17:52
Azerbaijan unveils amount of preferential loans issued to entrepreneurs since early 2021 Business 19 May 17:43
Turkish chemical exports to Austria surge Turkey 19 May 17:43
Turkmenistan shares data on Afghanistan’s activity on exchange in April 2021 Business 19 May 17:42
Steel industry groups urge Biden to keep tariffs in place after EU truce US 19 May 17:42
Georgia sees increase in electricity imports Oil&Gas 19 May 17:42
Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips in Iran Finance 19 May 17:40
TAP, ICGB ink services agreement Oil&Gas 19 May 17:39
Iran Mobile Telecommunication Company to support knowledge-based companies Business 19 May 17:29
Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam Society 19 May 17:27
Azerbaijan increases production of natural gas Oil&Gas 19 May 17:25
Iran to localize production of 5G equipment Business 19 May 17:17
Russia’s coronavirus situation manageable, there are no grounds for lockdown Russia 19 May 17:13
EU, UNDP and State Agency on Vocational Education begin training for future vocational education managers in Azerbaijan Society 19 May 17:12
Azerbaijan Banks Association names priorities for mobile banking dev't ICT 19 May 17:10
